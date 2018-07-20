ROS players, Yeng to Asiad?

If plans push through, the core of Rain or Shine will make up the national team in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in Indonesia set Aug. 18 to Sept. 2.



A reliable source disclosed that PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has already talked to ROS owners Raymund Yu and Terry Que about the plan.

Always supportive when it comes to the country’s cause, Yu and Que have reportedly agreed to lend their players again.

“They have players who already played in different international tournaments,” the source said.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, the former ROS mentor, is being eyed to handle the team with current ROS coach Caloy Garcia as one of his assistants.

The team’s Asian Games participation, however, will be financed by the league.(Waylon Galvez)

