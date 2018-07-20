Stag derby set in Pasay

The 2018 stagfighting season season starts early at Pasay City Cockpit with the staging of the Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby today.

More than 40 associations in Luzon, including the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) have joined forces to organize the LBC Cup supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

The Luzon-wide stagfest offers a guaranteed prize of R5.5 million for an entry fee of R7,000 and a minimum bet of R4,400.

Aside from Pasay Cockpit, 2 -stag elims also unfolds today at Batac Cockpit Arena (Ilocos Norte).

Other upcoming schedules: July 23 (Lucena Cockpit Arena); July 24 (Sta. Maria Bulacan Arena and EC Cockpit Batangas) and July 25 (New Porac Cockpit and A. Tabora Sports Club).

The elims and semifinals schedule at PCC: July 20, 27 and Aug. 3 (set A) and Aug. 10, 13 and 17 (set B).

