Blazers dump Cardinals

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Tuesday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Lyceum vs Arellano (Jrs)

10 a.m. – SSCR vs JRU (Jrs)

12 noon – Lyceum vs Arellano (Srs)

2 p.m. – SSCR vs JRU (Srs)

4 p.m. – San Beda vs CSB (Srs)

6 p.m. – San Beda vs LSGH (Jrs)

College of St. Benilde banked on a murderous 17-0 run midway in the fourth quarter to dominate Mapua, 90-79, in NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena yesterday in San Juan City.

Locked at 71-all with 6:29 left in the game, the Blazers came through with that explosive assault anchored on Yankie Haruna’s inspired plays to grab the lead for good, 88-71.

CSB’s win evened its record to 1-1 – the record of the Cardinals.

Haruna, who was coming off a left shoulder injury last season, topscored with 19 points and four rebounds even as Justin Gutang had a double-double effort of 17 points and 10 assists.

“I’m happy with the win, but we still got a lot of things to clean up,” said St. Benilde coach TY Tang.

St. Benilde’s challenge, however, started long before the start of the game as all players were stranded in their dormitory due to heavy flooding.

The Blazers had to ride on pedicabs to make it to their school, where their coaster awaits to take them to the venue.

It wasn’t until 11 a.m. – an hour before the match – where they were able to take their breakfast.

“That’s how we started our day, but luckily we made it,” said Haruna.

Edward Dixon contributed 13 points, while Clement Leutcheu chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds for the team backed by Mighty

Sports Apparel through Caesar Wongshuking.

First Game

CSB 90 – Haruna 19, Gutang 17, Dixon 13, Leutcheu 8, Pasturan 8, Naboa 6, Domingo 6, Carlos 5, Young 5, Nayve 3, Barnes 0, Velasco 0.

MAPUA 79 – Serrano 14, Lugo 14, Bunag 11, Pelayo 8, Bonifacio 8, Jabel 8, Victoria 6, Aguirre 6, Gamboa 3, Salenga 1, Biteng 0, Pajarillo 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 46-36, 61-59, 90-79

Related

comments