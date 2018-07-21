JBC shortlists 3 for Ombudsman

By REY G. PANALIGAN

The Judicial and Bar Council has named three nominees to the Ombudsman post that would be vacated on July 26 with the retirement of Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

Acting Chief Justice and JBC acting chairperson Antonio T. Carpio said the nominees are Supreme Court Justice Samuel R. Martires, former Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice and now Special Prosecutor Edilberto G. Sandoval, and lawyer Felito Ramirez.

It is expected that the list of nominees will be submitted to President Duterte today or next week.

Under the Constitution, the President has 90 days from July 26 to name Morales’ successor.

Martires is set to retire on Jan. 2, 2019 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for members of the Judiciary. He was appointed SC associate justice by President Duterte on March 2, 2017.

Sources said if Martires is appointed Ombudsman, he has to avail himself of early retirement from the SC so he could immediately assume his new post.

The JBC is a constitutionally mandated office that accepts, screens, and nominates appointments to the Judiciary and the Ombudsman and deputy ombudsman.

