NU kicks off bid vs SBU

Games today

2 p.m. – Adamson vs Perpetual

4 p.m. – National U vs San Beda

Games tomorrow (Sunday)

4 p.m. – FEU vs St. Benilde

6 p.m. – UST vs San Sebastian

The future of Philippine volleyball take the spotlight beginning today as the Premier Volleyball League unveils its Season 2 Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan with eight teams setting out to foil National U’s back-to-back title drive.

San Beda gets the first crack at NU as the Red Spikers tangle with the Lady Bulldogs, who swept the Far Eastern U Lady Tams to clinch the inaugural PVL crown last year, in the 4 p.m. main game following the 2 p.m. clash between the Adamson Lady Falcons and the Perpetual Help Altalettes.

With the core of the team that played and placed sixth in the recent PVL Reinforced Conference, NU looms as the team to beat again although the eight others have also primed up for the event which also serves as part of the schools’ buildup for their respective upcoming leagues.

Though the Lady Bulldogs will be without last year’s top players Jaja Santiago and Aiko Urdas, they remain a strong force on a team built around incoming rookie setter Joyme Cagande, Ivy Lacsina, libero Jennifer Nierva, Princess Robles and high school star Faith Nisperos.

Other teams vying in the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics are FEU, St. Benilde, UST, San Sebastian and University of the Philippines.

The Lady Tams battle the Lady Blazers at 4 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday) while the Tigresses mix it up with the Lady Stags at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ateneo and NCAA titlist have taken a leave of absence due to lack of preparation although the Lady Eagles have confirmed participation in the season-ending Open Conference.

Playing in the men’s division are last year’s runner-up FEU, National U, Adamson, San Beda, Perpetual Help, La Salle, UST, UP and St. Benilde with defending champion Ateneo also skipping the tournament.

