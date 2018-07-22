2 men nabbed with 14 firearms

Two men allegedly transporting 14 units of firearms without proper permits were intercepted inside an Ormoc-bound cargo vessel in Samar Thursday, a belated report from the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Ten units of caliber .38 revolvers and four caliber .45 pistols with inserted magazines without ammunitions and five extra caliber .45 pistol magazines were seized from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects, according to Captain Ronnie Gavan, Central Vizayas district commander, were inside a shuttle bus from Marabut, Samar onboard cargo vessel “Joyful of Star of Roble Shipping” bound for Ormoc, Leyte when they were intercepted.

Gavan said they received an information that some men were illegally transporting firearms, prompting them to launch a joint operation against the suspects who were not named. (Betheena Kae Unite)

