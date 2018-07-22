Adamson beats AU

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – NU vs Perpetual (men’s)

12 noon – San Beda

vs CSB (men’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs CSB (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – UST

vs SSCR (women’s)

Adamson University survived Arellano University’s gutsy plays, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, at the start of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Skipper Paolo Pablico helped turn things around for the Falcons as he erupted for 30 points highlighted by 27 attacks while adding 16 excellent receptions.

Still Adamson coach Domingo Custodio was hardly satisfied, saying they still need to improve defensively if they are to contest for the title.

“We need to adjust on our defense, reception and blocking,” Custodio said in Filipino.

George Labang paced the Falcons with 13 points built on eight kills and four blocks, while Leonard Amburgo had 27 excellent sets.

Custodio also rued the team’s 31errors.

Good thing the Falcons, they produced more blocks, 12-5.

Arellano, last year’s finalist in the NCAA, lost its composure at crunch time despite the efforts of Christian Dela Paz, Demmy Lapuz and Christian Segovia.

Dela Paz scored 19 kills and five blocks to finish with 24 points while Lapuz and Segovia chipped in 12 points apiece.

