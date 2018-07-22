Filipinos ‘neutral’ over BBL

By ELLALYN RUIZ

Most Filipinos are “neutral” toward the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law, a special survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

In the nationwide survey conducted from June 27 to 30 with 1,200 respondents, 31 percent agreed, and 28 percent disagreed that Congress should pass the Bangsamoro Basic Law.

The largest single group of 40 percent were those who were undecided on the issue.

This translates to a net agreement score of +3 (percent agreed minus percent disagreed), classified by SWS as “neutral.”

The SWS terminology for net agreement are as follows: +50 and above, extremely strong; +30 to +49, very strong; +10 to +29, moderately strong; +9 to -9, neutral; -10 to -29, moderately weak; -30 to -49, very weak; and -50 and below, extremely weak.

President Duterte is expected to sign it into law, which is now titled “Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” on Monday in time for his third State of the Nation Address.

SWS pointed out that opinion on the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law has not always been neutral.

In the past years, reaching back to 2012 when the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro was signed in October 2012, Filipinos tended to have a moderately positive attitude towards that agreement, with “moderate” net agreement scores ranging from +16 to +26.

