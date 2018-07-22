PNP: Radioman’s slay a top priority

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Director General Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), directed yesterday top police officials of Bicol region to make the solution on the assassination of radioman Joey Llana a top priority.

Part of it, according to Albayalde, is an instruction to Bicol regional director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, to give the family of Llana a regular update on the investigation of the case.

“Let there be no stone unturned as we seek justice for the victim and his family,” said Albayalde.

Llana, who gained popularity in Albay over his hard-hitting commentaries on various anomalies in the province, was gunned down while on his way to work early Friday morning.

The assassins appeared to have planned the killing well, as indicated by their knowledge of the time that Llana goes out of his house.

A sling bag with seven sachets of shabu and a lighter was found on his car but Llana’s family and co-workers in Albay media condemned what appears to be an attempt to plant evidence in order to distract the investigation.

“I have directed General Escobal to coordinate closely with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security in order to help quickly solve the case,” said Albayalde.

The Task Force under the Office of the President was created to address attacks on the media.

PTFoMS head Undersecretary Joel Egco condemned the attack and vowed to work hard in order to arrest and charge those responsible for the attack.

“We strongly condemn the killing of radio reporter Joey Llana in Daraga, Albay, as yet another infringement on the rights to life and a free press. The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) will be relentless in according justice to this latest victim,” said Egco in a statement.

“Through relentless investigative work and follow up police actions, let us put these criminals and their patrons behind bars as soon as possible”, Albayalde said, for his part. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments