Brunei royalties in Manila SEAG

Polo matches in next year’s Southeast Asian Games are expected to hog some spotlight as scions of the rich and powerful in the region are determined to showcase their flair in pursuit of sporting glory.



First to confirm their participation are the royalties from Brunei who are all eager to improve on their bronze medal showing two years ago in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The participation of the super rich nation was relayed to United Polo Players Asso­ciation UPPA Chairman Emeritus and Rep. Mikee Romero (1 Pacman Party-List) during the 72nd birthday of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah last week, an event highlighted by a myriad of activities, including a polo tourna­ment.

Princess Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Mateen will spearhead the pow­erful cast that is training in earnest under some of the world’s finest European coach­es.

“We at the UPPA are elated that Brunei confirmed its participation this early,” said Romero is who is also thankful to the support of Philippine SEA Games Organizing Commit­tee head Sec. Alan Cayetano and Philippine Olympic Committee officials led by its Presi­dent Ricky Vargas and Chairman Rep. Bam­bol Tolentino.

Also expected to see action for Brunei are Prince Muda Bahar Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Qawi Bolkiah.

UPPA is headed by Coco Garcia, son of for­mer Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richie Garcia, with Hollywood film producer Jun Juban as chairman.

According to UPPA, the presence of these royalties is not only an honor but also a chal­lenge as the nation tries once again to charm neighboring countries with its time-tested hospitality and efficiency in staging a multi-sports event of this magnitude.

Aside from the host country, Thailand is also a big threat Malaysia’s title-retention bid.

Romero added the wealthy clan of Srivad­dhanaprabha – Aiyawatt and Apichet – will banner Thailand’s bid while Malaysia will be led by Abdul Rashid Hasnan, Amran Selamat, Khairy Jamaluddin and Mohd Zulhelmi Na­dzar.

-JEROME LAGUNZAD

