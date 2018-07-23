Drug tests for triathlon winners

Winners of the Mt. Mayon Triathlon Asian Cup and the Paratriathlon Asian Championships to be held on Aug. 10 in Legazpi City, Albay will undergo mandatory drug tests, according to the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP).



The top three male and female finishers in both events will undergo dope tests under the Philippine Anti-Doping Organization (PHIL NADO) led by Dr. Alex Pineda.

TRAP said it will follow the strict standards of the International Triathlon Union (ITU) on water testing and anti-doping measures (under World Anti-Doping Agency standard).

Alan Ma of Macau has been assigned as technical delegate by the ITU and the Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC). He will be assisted by self-funded international technical officials (ITO) Maria Bowden of Malaysia, Daniel Sng of Singapore, Tai Sun Tee of Malaysia, Philip Hall of Singapore and Leow Jo Lene of Singapore. Sarita Zafra is the competition manager.

Under Ma, the water testing has been done weeks before the event and the final water test will be done before the competition.

The local organizing committee (LOC) is headed by race director Fr. Jay Jacinto along with project director Tin Paulino and Mt. Mayon Triathlon proponent Joe Matias.

There will be over thirty technical officials in all to work in the races. The technical officials meeting as well as the paratriathlon rules seminar will be held on August 8 at the Oriental Hotel’s VIP Hall.

Thirty-four triathletes from eight countries have signed up for the Mayon Triathlon.

Additional information can be obtained in TRAP’s Facebook page or at triathlon.org.ph

