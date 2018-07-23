Jones Cup: Ateneo comes up short against Iran

Ateneo-Pilipinas came short in its bid for a podium finish as it suffered a 70-63 setback at the hands of Iran in the final day of the 2018 William Jones Cup yesterday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.



The defending UAAP champion Blue Eagles got to within two points twice in the fourth quarter, before taking their third loss in eight matches.

Iran, which finished with a 7-1 record to tie Canada on top, got a game-high 26 points from Vahid Dalirzahan.

