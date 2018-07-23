Saludar guns for WBO fly crown

After the recent success of younger brother Vic in Japan, Froilan Saludar will attempt to join him as world champion when he faces Sho Kimura of Japan for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight crown this Fri­day in China.



Froilan (28-2-1 with 19 KOs) hopes to join Vic as current world titleholders, a feat that has never happened in the history of Phil­ippine boxing since the Peñalosa boxing brothers – Dodie Boy and Gerry – reigned in different eras.

Kimura (16-1-2 with nine KOs) will be making the second defense of the title he won from Chinese Olympic star Zou Shim­ing.

Froilan trained extensively in General Santos City before head­ing to Manila in time for the team’s flight to Qingdao today.

Vic, who took the light-fly bronze in the 2010 Asian Games, crowned himself as WBO mini­mumweight king last July 13 in Kobe, Japan.

Froilan is being promoted by Kenneth Rontal of Cagayan de Oro, whose father Flory was once an active manager. (Nick Gion­gco)

