PBA DL: Scratchers face Skippers

Games Monday (Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – Go for Gold vs Marinerong Pilipino

3 p.m. – AMAOnline vs Batangas-EAC

Go for Gold and Marinerong Pili­pino square off anew today at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City, both raring to gain an added mo­mentum going to the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup semifinals.

The Scratchers will come in their 1 p.m. rematch with the streaking Skippers determined to repeat a 93-88 victory back in the first round, claim a share of the lead with idle Che’Lu Bar and Grill Revellers and assured themselves on a Top 2 finish in the season-ending conference.

Go for Gold, winner of its last two matches including a 75-60 win over Centro Escolar Univer­sity last Monday, should be more dangerous with do-it-all forward Gab Banal back in its fold, giving Scratchers coach Charles Tiu an­other potent weapon.

Clashing in a no-bearing en­counter at 3 p.m. are AMA On­line Education and Batangas EAC. (Jerome Lagunzad)

