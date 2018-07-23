PBA DL: Scratchers face Skippers

- Home
Games Monday (Ynares Sports Arena)
1 p.m. – Go for Gold vs Marinerong Pilipino
3 p.m. – AMAOnline vs Batangas-EAC
The Scratchers will come in their 1 p.m. rematch with the streaking Skippers determined to repeat a 93-88 victory back in the first round, claim a share of the lead with idle Che’Lu Bar and Grill Revellers and assured themselves on a Top 2 finish in the season-ending conference.
Go for Gold, winner of its last two matches including a 75-60 win over Centro Escolar University last Monday, should be more dangerous with do-it-all forward Gab Banal back in its fold, giving Scratchers coach Charles Tiu another potent weapon.
Clashing in a no-bearing encounter at 3 p.m. are AMA Online Education and Batangas EAC. (Jerome Lagunzad)