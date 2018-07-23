Tiger rues missed opportunity

CARNOUSTIE, United Kingdom (AFP) – Tiger Woods may have had to watch playing partner Francesco Molinari lift The Claret Jug after winning the British Open but all his rivals will have taken note of the American’s return to form.

The 42-year-old American legend – beset by personal problems and back issues for most of the last decade after once dominating the sport – threatened a shock victory at Carnoustie when, halfway through his final round, he led while most of his rivals were shedding shots.

However, it proved to be a false dawn as three dropped shots in two holes saw him fall behind and in the end the 14-time major winner was being consoled by his two children.

Despite his disappointment, Woods – without a win in five years and with his last victory in a major a decade ago – says he felt he can still be a force at the highest level.

“Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah,” said Woods, who finished the tournament finished tied for sixth, three shots behind playing partner Molinari.

“It did. It did. It didn’t feel any different to be next to the lead and knowing what I need to do.”

Woods had placed himself with a great chance after a fabulous 66 on Saturday, but still rued a missed opportunity.

“I’ve done it so many different ways. It didn’t feel any different,” said Woods.

“It felt great to be a part of the mix and build my way into the championship.”

Woods said he had enjoyed himself on the course with his round only slightly blighted by one spectator yelling out as he addressed his drive at the 18th.”Oh, it was a blast,” said Woods, who was also delighted to have had his children see him perform well after years of watching him struggle.

