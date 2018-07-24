Kerwin, et. al faces charges

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to file in court today criminal charges against self-confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa and his co-accused over their alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

“We will file the charges tomorrow,” said Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera, who chairs the second panel of prosecutors handling the case.

Last Thursday, the second panel issued a resolution which declared that probable cause has been found to indict the Espinosa and his co-accused with conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade.

Apart from Espinosa, those who have been ordered charged are convicted drug lord Peter Co; Espinosa’s detained alleged associate Marcelo Adorco; arrested drug trader Lovely Impal; and Ruel Malindagan. (Jeffrey Damicog)

Related

comments