LPA spotted east of PH

A new low pressure area (LPA) east of the country will possibly develop into another cyclone within 24 to 48 hours and will be named “Karding.”

It will likely be the fifth cyclone this month. The other cyclones namely Gardo, Henry, Inday and Josie have inundated parts of Luzon and Visayas in the past few weeks mainly due to the enhanced effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, Josie has left the country’s area of responsibility around 7 a.m. Monday but will continue to induce monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

Josie was estimated at 585 kilometers (km) north-northeast of Basco, Batanes on Monday morning.

Aurelio said the southwest monsoon will continue to bring scattered to widespread monsoon rains over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Guimaras and Iloilo. (Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz)

