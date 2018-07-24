No fee for pro-Duterte rallyists – organizers

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By BETHEENA KAE UNITE

A text message announcing that anyone who would join the pro-Duterte rally in Batasan, Quezon City, would receive R1,000 upon registration was sent to about 150 persons yesterday. However, organizers said it was a hoax.

The text message was sent at 9:27 a.m. It reads “Mga kasama, bawat isang sasama sa rally ay makakatanggap ng isang libong piso, lumapit lang sa ating organizer para kumuha at pumirma.”

The text message also reached Anthony Saquing, political officer of Luzon Watch, a non-government institution who organized the “Biyaya ng Pagbabago” event during the 3rd State of the Nation Address of President Duterte.

Saquing said that no money was being distributed in exchange for anyone’s participation in the rally.

He said instead of money, white headbands were given to the attendees.

Saquing narrated that he had encountered about 150 “walk-in” participants who claimed of receiving the text message.

“Na-encounter ko ‘yan kasi ako nag-assign na magbigay ng white headbands sa mga supporters.

Bago ko bigyan, tinatanong ko muna kung anong “grupo kayo.” Na-shock ako kung bakit ang daming lumapit na ‘walk in’,” Saquing said.

He said they do not belong to any group and are residents of either Batasan Hills or San Mateo, Rizal.

“Sila nakatanggap at tinatanong nila ako, ‘Sir saan po kami puwedeng magpapirma para makatanggap ng Biyaya ng Pagbabago?’,” Saquing said.

“Akala sa amin nanggaling kaya nagpuntahan sila. As in dala pa mga anak, mga bata, nakapambahay lang biglang sugod sila dito. Humihingi sila ng white headband at nagtatanong kung puwedeng pumirma,” Saquing added.

Although disappointed after learning that there was no money being distributed, the “walk-ins”, according to Saquing, stayed and attended the program.

“Totally disappointed sila nang malaman nila kasi nabasa nila na biyaya ng pagbabago. Akala nila by biyaya means money,” Saquing said.

The officer clarified that there was no effort to “hakot” or gather people just to show a bigger crowd supporting the President during his SONA.

According to Saquing, the text message aims to distract their program which had gone through a month of preparation.

“To distract our program, to distract the President’s credibility. That’s the only thing,” he said.

“Ang pagpunta po ng mga supporters ng pangulo natin ay hindi tungkol sa pera, hindi po sa libreng pagkain, libreng lahat – ito po ay sa puso,” he added.

“Wala po silang natanggap. Nandiyan sila nakikinig ngayon, binigyan ko na lang sila ng white headband,” he continued.

As of 2 p.m., the organizers claimed that the crowd in the pro-admin rally has reached 10,000 mark. It is 15,000 participants lower than their target.

A meeting to discuss the text brigade will follow after the event, Saquing said.

The organizers, Saquing furthered, do not want to point a finger to anybody who might be behind the text message.

Related

comments