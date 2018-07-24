Pirates seek 4th ‘NC’ win

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Lyceum vs Arellano (Jrs)

10 a.m. – SSCR vs JRU (Jrs)

12 noon – Lyceum

vs Arellano (Srs)

2 p.m. – SSCR vs JRU (Srs)

4 p.m. – San Beda vs CSB (Srs)

6 p.m. – San Beda vs LSGH (Jrs)

Lyceum aims to tighten its grip of the top spot when it clashes with dangerous Arellano University today while defending champion San Beda University goes for its second win in NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Pirates gun for their fourth straight triumph in as many outings in their 12 noon confrontation with the Chiefs.

Fresh from an 88-56 drubbing of Jose Rizal University last week, Lyceum seeks to keep its fire burning in its bid to clinch the crown it failed to win last season.

Mike Nzeusseu and CJ Perez are once again expected to lead the Pirates after combining for 33 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in their win over the Bombers.

But the two players need to be consistently hot if they want to beat the Chiefs, who are coming off a 75-69 overtime win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals five days ago.

The win came after their scheduled debut was cancelled twice due to bad weather.

Arellano mentor Jerry Codiñera hopes his young but talented players will step up again – referring to Archie Concepcion and Adrian Alban.

The Red Lions take on the College of St. Benilde Blazers (1-1) at 4 p.m.

After prevailing in opening day over the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 67-65, last July 7, the Red Lions are coming off a two-week respite after their two matches were postponed due to inclement weather.

JRU, for its part, hopes to crawl out of a 0-2 hole when it meets San Sebastian (1-1) at 2 p.m.

