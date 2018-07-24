ROS exec hits out at Santos

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

A Rain or Shine official took exception to comments made by Arwind Santos shortly after San Miguel Beer’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series win over Alaska Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Santos had told reporters shortly after the Beermen’s 104-99 victory over the Aces of his strong feelings seeing Barangay Ginebra San Miguel as its opponent in the finals series, causing Rain or Shine alternate governor Edison Oribiana to raise a howl over the star forward’s comments.

“I take offense in Arwind Santos’ statement that there is no way our team will beat Ginebra in this series,” Oribiana said early Monday, hours before Rain or Shine faces Ginebra in Game 4 of their semifinal series at the Big Dome.

Ginebra, holding a 2-1 lead in the series, needs just one win to arrange a seven-game title showdown with Santos and the Beermen.

Asked if a San Miguel-Ginebra showdown is in the offing, Santos responded by saying: “Tingin ko. Tingin ko sila na kaya sila na siguro ang paghahandaan namin. Di namin nakikita na tatalunin sila ng Rain or Shine. Ewan ko lang, pero bilog ang bola, di natin masasabi, pero tingin ko, Ginebra.”

(“I don’t see Ginebra losing to Rain or Shine. Anything can still happen but I strongly believe that it’s going to be Ginebra.”)

“What makes (Santos) so sure about his statement, does he know something we don’t?” Oribiana asked. “Time and again we have showed that we can beat Ginebra on any given Sunday, we have the talent, skills and motivation to beat them.

“What I don’t understand is how this player can issue a statement that is a blatant disregard for respect to another team who is trying its very best to reach the finals. This is an insult to the entire Rain or Shine organization and its fan and I can’t take this sitting down. We will not be bullied and cower in defeat,” he added.

Related

comments