Senate OKs BOL

The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed Bangsamoro organic law (BOL) as they resumed regular session yesterday.

The measure, to be called the “Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” would be submitted immediately to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto manifested his approval of the bicameral report as it essentially portrayed that most of the provisions found in the Senate version of the proposed law prevailed.

Once signed by the President into law, a plebiscite shall be held for the supposed constituents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, not earlier than 90 days and no later than 150 days after the effectivity of the BOL.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law will replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Included in the plebiscite are the original ARMM provinces such as Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao. (Hannah Torregoza)

