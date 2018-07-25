4 young professionals busted

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – Four young professionals were arrested in an interdiction operation by anti-narcotics agents Monday afternoon in Bontoc, Mt. Province. Arrested were Edward Francis Chan Cea, 26, freelance graphic artist, of Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Jericho Perez, 22, entrepreneur, of Bagong Silang, Caloocan City; Christine Rodriguez de Guzman, 29, call center agent, a resident of Calamba, Laguna; and Carla Amor Sarmiento Ong, 30, former HR officer in a hospital in Calamba, Laguna, a resident of San Pedro, Laguna.

Confiscated from the group were 24 bricks of dried marijuana leaves and four tubular form dried marijuana leaves having a total weight of 26 kilos. The illegal hemp, worth P650,000.00 allegedly came from Buscalan, Tinglayan, Kalinga, for transport and sale by the group to drug users in the lowlands. The four were arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation at 3:30 in the afternoon by joint personnel of PDEA, CIDG Mt. Province, PIB and Bontoc MPS at Cable Cafe, Poblacion, Bontoc Mt. Province on the information that suspects would transport illegal drugs. (Zaldy Comanda)

