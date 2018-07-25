Drug dealer yields P7.48-M shabu in QC

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

An alleged big-time drug trafficker operating in Metro Manila was arrested by anti-illegal drugs operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) after he yielded R7.48 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.

A report reaching NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar identified the arrested suspect as Bryan Dudley alias “Bayan Taba,” 24, of De Guzman Street, Malibay, Pasay.

Dudley was nabbed when an undercover agent of the NCRPO’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) bought from him 500 grams of shabu worth R400,000.

Based on a cellphone video provided by the NCRPO, the drug bust was conducted at the corner of University Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay San Vicente, UP Diliman, Quezon City around 3:30 a.m.

The report said that the total weight of suspected shabu seized from Dudley reached 1.1 kilos with a street value of R7.48 million.

The R400,000 marked money was also recovered from him, police said.

According to the NCRPO, Dudley was responsible for a number of drug trafficking operations in Pasay, Manila, and other nearby cities in Metro Manila.

It was learned that Dudley was arrested by members of the Pasay City Police Station on April 8, 2016, but he was acquitted by the local court on July 2, 2018.

Dudley and the seized drugs were brought to the crime laboratory office for examination and drug test.

Dudley will be charged with selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“[A] continuous follow-up operation is being undertaken by the RDEU operatives for the arrest of his main supplier,” the report said.

