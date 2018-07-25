Drug sting nets 12 in Pasay

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested 12 alleged drug peddlers and seized about R1 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation yesterday in Barangay 14, Pasay City.

Police identified the suspects as Jackielyn Reyes, 46; Van de Leon, 49; Joselito Elvina, 58; Miguel Acedello, 56; Darwen Castalone, 42; Maricris Alipio, 27; Michael Mendoza, 51; Delfin Madela, 29; Sonia Cordal, 41; Rosemary Arevalo, 46; Marilou Malay, 46; and Rowena Rodelia, 56.

Based on the report submitted to Pasay City police chief Senior Supt. Noel Flores, the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) conducted an entrapment at 159 Estrella St., Barangay 14, Pasay City, at about 2:30 a.m.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the 12 suspects who yielded 52 sachets of shabu.

Aside from shabu, police also recovered a .9 mm pistol and the R1,000 buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions will be filed in court against the suspects. (Dhel Nazario)

Related

comments