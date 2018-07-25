Ex-CEU star powers Army past NU

World Cup 3×3 veteran Jhanine Pontejos erupted for 39 points and helped Army beat reigning titlist National University, 72-64, to clinch the top spot at the close of the elims in the PCABL 7th Dickies Women’s Basketball Tournament held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.

The former Centro Escolar University standout highlighted her solid 36-minute performance with four triples and a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the free throw area as the Lady Troopers handed the Lady Bulldogs a rare defeat.

Backed by Ever Belina owner Dioceldo Sy, NU won a record four-straight UAAP crown undefeated.

But against the Lady Troopers, the Lady Bulldogs were the first to blink in a battle between the hottest teams in the tournament backed by EuroMed, Multimotors Auto Parts, CW Home Depot, Choi Garden Restaurant and Blackwater.

Army’s win was its sixth since dropping its opening game to finish with a 6-1 record, the same win-loss mark of the Lady Bulldogs.

Backing up Pontejas was Soc Borja who fired 9 points – all from the 3-point zone.

Meanwhile, Ateneo downed Air Force, 68-63, to finish No. 6

Despite the loss – their third straight after a 4-0 start – AFP still wound up third owing to its superior quotient over PH under-18 and Adamson.

In the quarters, Army will face No. 8 UP, NU takes on bitter rival University of the East, Air Force battles Ateneo and PH U-18 collides with No. 5 Adamson.

The top four finishers enjoy twice-to-beat advantages.

With Je-Ann Camelo and Ria Nabalan burying four triples each, the NU belles overpowered the Air Force dribblers, 81-76, for their 6th straight win in as many games last Sunday.

