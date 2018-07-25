FEU, UST tossers seek 2nd PVL wins

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (men’s)

11 a.m. – CSB vs NU (men’s)

2 p.m. – San Beda vs FEU (women’s)

4 p.m. – Perpetual vs UST (women’s)

6 p.m. – Perpetual vs UST (men’s)

University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University seek a follow-up to their impressive opening-game victories when they clash with separate rivals today in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Tigresses square off with the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas at 4 p.m. while the Lady Tamaraws battle the San Beda Lady Red Spikers at 2 p.m.

The Tigresses swept past the San Sebastian Lady Stags, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17, while the Lady Tamaraws survived the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers, 25-19, 32-30, 15-25, 24-26, 15-4.

While San Beda is determined to start its campaign on a high note, the Lady Red Spikers will have their hands full against the Lady Tamaraws.

Out to lead FEU are Celine Domingo, Jerrili Malabanan and Jeanette Villareal who combined for 35 points the last time.

Like FEU, UST hopes its chemistry will again yield positive result.

UST coach KungFu Reyes can always count on Milena Alessandrini, Eeya Laure, and Kecelyn Victoria.

In men’s matches, La Salle tangles with Adamson at 9 a.m., St. Benilde collides with National University at 11 a.m., and Perpetual meets UST at 6 p.m.

Related

comments