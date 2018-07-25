  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Man arrested for working out naked in public gym

    A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a “Judgment Free Zone,” before being arrested.

    NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct on Sunday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.

    Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat. He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness’ slogan that it is a “Judgment Free Zone.”

    Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 21 in Plaistow District Court. (AP)

