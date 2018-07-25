Pangasinan got 3-month rainfall in just 4 days

By Liezlie Basa Inigo

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Governor Amado Espino III said the four-day downpour experienced by their province brought to them rainfall that is equivalent to three months.

Espino announced the unprecedented evaluation after the aerial report they got from the weather bureau after their province were inundated by heavy rains caused by weather disturbances that affected major parts of Luzon.

Espino was joined by the Office of Civil Defense Region-1 Director Melchito Castro and PDRRMO executive officer Rhodyn Lunchivar Oro aboard a Philippine Air Force rescue helicopter.

It was reported that the whole province has been gravely affected, destroying agricultural products and infrastructure and affecting numerous families and individuals.

Initial reports of the PDRRMO have recorded P1,084,080,466 total amount of damages comprising the estimated amount of damages to agriculture worth P648,380,466 and infrastructure amounting to P435,700,000.

Espino said that this damage estimates are based on initial reports and would go much higher when more reports on cost of damages will be submitted.

“Wala pa nga dito ang damages to fisheries,” said Espino.

The provincial chief executive said that half of the province were flooded and the PDRRMO has recorded around 300 barangays to be severely affected.

Meantime, seventeen road sections remained close in some parts Luzon due to flooding, landslides, and damaged bridge in an assessment until around Tuesday noon, according to the latest report of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Eight road sections in Cordirella Administrative Region, six in Central Luzon, two in Region IV-B, and one road portion in Region 1 were still impassable as of 12 noon Tuesday.

The road sections became impassable after the onslaught of three typhoon depressions “Henry” and “Josie” and tropical storm “Inday.”

A portion of the Abra-Ilocos Norte Road in Nagaparan, Danglas, Abra, according to the agency, had collapsed. Its slope protection was also damaged. Clearing operations are underway in this part of the road, the DPWH said.

A part of the Abra-Kalinga Road in Nalbuan, Baay-Licuan, Abra was closed to traffic due to soil collapse. A portion of Abra-Cervantes Road Manicbel Bridge Approach A in Gangal, Sallapadan, Abra was closed as its pavement collapsed and due to washed out embankment.

Two road sections of Acop-Kapangan-Kibungan-Bakun Road in Benguet were closed due to road slip. Kalinga-Cagayan Road , Dumanay Section was also closed to traffic.

Two portions of Mountain Province Boundary -Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road in Tinglayan, Upper Kalinga were impassable due to soil and rock collapse.

The Amolong-Cassag section of Junction Talubin-Barlig-Natonin-Paracelis-Calaccad Road in Bacarri, Paracelis in Mt. Province was closed due to roadcut.

Kennon Road, a major road leading to Baguio City, was also closed due to landslide. Clearing of debris, according to the agancy, is now being conducted.

A portion of Baliwag-Candaba-Sta. Road in San Agustin Candaba, Pampanga and two portions of Candaba-San Miguel Road in Paralaya, Candaba, Pampanga remained flooded as of Tuesday noon.

Roving maintenance were deployed in the areas to assist motorists. (Betheena Kae Unite)

