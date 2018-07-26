Ex-Justice chief Puno dies

The Department of Justice yesterday mourned the passing of former Justice Minister Ricardo Puno.

“The entire DoJ family grieves the passing of one of their most illustrious department secretaries, who served as head of the agency for several years,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

Puno’s remains will be taken this week to the DoJ compound in Manila for necrological services. “Upon the request of the late SoJ Ricardo Puno’s family, we shall hold a brief necrological service at the DoJ on Friday morning,” Guevarra said.

Puno’s family has confirmed the passing of the former Justice Minister.

He was appointed by President Ferdinand E. Marcos to head the DoJ, which was called the Ministry of Justice, from 1979 to 1984.

Puno was assemblyman of the Batasang Pambansa from 1978 to 1979. He served the Judiciary for 13 years as a district judge from 1965 to 1973 and Court of Appeals associate justice from 1973 to 1978.

He obtained his law degree from the Manuel L. Quezon University and was admitted to the Bar in 1949. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

