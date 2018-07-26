Fake cigarettes seized in Tondo warehouse

Over 100 boxes of fake cigarettes intended for distribution outside Metro Manila were seized during a raid on a warehouse in Tondo, Manila.

Approximately 120 boxes of fake cigarettes were found when agents of the Customs Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) raided the warehouse located at 1515 Antonio Rivera Street, Tondo, Monday, three days after continuous surveillance, according to ESS chief Yogi Ruiz.

Found inside the boxes were various fake versions of Marlboro, Jackpot, More, Belmont, Fortune, and Two Moon. Brand owner representatives identified the cigarettes as fake upon examination.

“This is for distribution in the provinces. They distribute it outside Metro Manila,” Ruiz said.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said the bureau received a tip from a brand owner two weeks ago about fake cigarettes and other electronic goods being stored in a warehouse in Tondo.

A letter of authority was later issued by the commissioner to allow the raid on the warehouse.

It was learned that the warehouse is allegedly owned by certain Sonny Kho and Tito Yao. However, they were not present during the raid except for the warehouse administrator, Reggy Tan.

Meanwhile, more or less 300 boxes of blank DVDs, assorted cellphone chargers and accessories, and DVD replicating machines were also found inside the warehouse. (Betheena Kae Unite)

