Gov’t seeks billions to fund healthcare

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

The government is seeking billions to bankroll programs on healthcare services, subsidies for the poor, and supplementary feeding program next year.

Under the proposed R3.757-trillion national budget for next year, President Duterte said the Department of Health would receive R141.4 billion to implement the national health insurance program, purchase medicines and vaccines, and improve nutrition, among others.

For social protection measures, Duterte said at least R88.1 billion would be provided to support the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and another R3.5 billion for the supplementary feeding program for daycare children next year.

The proposed national budget for 2019 was submitted by the President to Congress last Monday, the same day he delivered his State-of-the-Nation Address. Social services, including health, education, and social protection measures, will get the biggest portion of the budget at R1.377 trillion or 36.7 percent.

In the DoH budget, the President said R67.4 billion would be allocated to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to fund the program providing affordable and accessible health insurance to indigent persons, senior citizens, and families.

“Universal health coverage ensues that low income individuals stay healthy and productive, thus resulting in improved capacities to access higher income opportunities,” Duterte said in his budget message to Congress.

The proposed health budget also covers the R15.2-billion acquisition of medicines, vaccines, and medical and laboratory supplies; R8 billion full immunization of 2.8 million children; and R3 billion strengthening the prevention, control, and eradication of infectious diseases.

Duterte said the government would also boost efforts in ensuring the safety of Dengvaxia vaccines. At least R213 million would be allocated for the hiring of 425 surveillance officers to conduct activities to monitor the status of the vaccinated children.

