Ivanka Trump is shutting down her clothing line

Ivanka Trump announced Tuesday that she was closing her eponymous fashion brand, following a firestorm of criticism about potential conflicts of interests and flagging sales fueled by a political backlash.

The 36-year-old, who has been frequently photographed stepping out of her Washington villa wearing shoes from her namesake label, stepped away from the company in 2017 before moving to Washington to work as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump. While the clothing, footwear and accessories brand experienced a surge in sales in 2016, the year that Trump won the presidency, the label suffered a backlash after he took office, and had been axed by a growing number of retail chains.

The mother-of-three, who with husband Jared Kushner made at least $82 million last year, is unpaid for her White House work but has faced sustained criticism about possible conflicts of interest with her business. In January 2017, she announced before moving to Washington that she was stepping down from the family real estate firm, The Trump Organization, and from actively managing her brand, which was placed into a trust. (AFP)

