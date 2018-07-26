Teen arrested anew for drug peddling

A 17-year-old boy who was previously held for possession of illegal drugs was arrested anew along with his companion yesterday morning after police confiscated from them more than R100,000 worth of dried marijuana leaves in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr. said “Arjay,” 17, was apprehended along with Evander Gilo, 20, a resident of Camarin, Caloocan City.

Prior to the arrest, “Arjay” was apprehended by the QCPD Drug Enforcement Unit during a drug sting in July 2017 for possession of five kilograms of marijuana.

He was turned over to QC Social Services Development Department for program intervention and was released just in April 2018.

Upon his release, “Arjay” was placed under close monitoring of QCPD-Novaliches Police Station (PS-4) in cooperation with the barangay officials.

However, authorities found out that the suspect returned from his illegal drug peddling activities.

Joint operatives of anti-illegal drugs unit of PS-4 and QCPD, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency set a deal against “Arjay” and Gilo around 3:45 a.m. in front of a convenience store in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches.

Confiscated from the suspects were a stalk of dried marijuana leaves and two sachets of dried marijuana leaves worth R116,000. (Alexandria San Juan)

