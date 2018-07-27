Bulacan clobbers Parañaque

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Bulacan Kuyas drew solid games from Jay-R Taganas and Jason Melano and walloped the Parañaque Patriots, 77-58, Wednesday night in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Datu Cup at the Bulacan Capitol gym in Malolos.

Both Taganas and Melano produced double-double in steering the Kuyas – backed by Mighty Sports Caesar Angtelo Wongchuking – to their third win in four outings.

Taganas, a product of San Beda, posted 14 points and10 rebounds while Melano added 12 markers and 10 boards apart from three steals.

The victory was also second straight for the Kuyas, tightening their grip of the crowded second spot along with four others.

The Patriots, for their part, slipped to their second loss against two victories to remain in the middle standings despite the efforts of Jemal Vizcarra, who was the lone double-digit scorer with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Basilan Steel stepped on the gas in the final period as it bested the Pampanga Lanterns, 88-78.

Trailing 61-59 after three quarters, the Steel found their resolve and outscored the Lanterns in the fourth period, 29-17, behind the efforts of Dennis Daa and Mark Jonas Ababon.

Daa and Ababon finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively, even as Jonathan Belorio took charge of the paint by collaring 11 rebounds.

The Steel improved to 2-2 to join the Patriots in the middle standings while also giving the Lanterns their second loss in four appearances.

Bulacan coach Brett Reroma was happy to see some progress in his team, but doesn’t want to get carried away by the success his team is having lately.

