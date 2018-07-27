Carnap suspect nabbed

A man tagged in the disappearance of a construction firm manager was arrested last Monday by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in his house in Barangay Santol, Quezon City.

NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the suspect as Haliwin Borromeo with aliases Net Borromeo, Jal and Drex.

Borromeo was apprehended by the NBI’s Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (NBI-TFAID) on the strength of arrest warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 for a carnapping case.

The case stemmed from Borromeo’s alleged involvement in the disappearance of Honorio Pinpin Jr., a manager of Summit Sigma Corporation which is engaged in the ready mix concrete business in Taguig City.

Gierran said Pinpin’s family reported that the victim was last seen alive on August 7, 2017. They sought the help of the NBI and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in locating him.

The Pinpin family later informed the PNP that the victim’s vehicle, a black Toyota Revo with plate number NJO-863, was found being advertised for sale by a certain Dennis Tan.

The PNP immediately conducted an entrapment operation which resulted in the arrest of Tan.

The seller revealed that he bought the victim’s vehicle from a certain Net Borromeo who turned out to be Haliwin Borromeo. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

