LBC ‘Aming Ligaya’ Campaign Targets Simple Happiness for Agent and Customer

The success enjoyed by LBC is hinged on their legion of customers who bank on them for excellent service.

And through their long-running Aming Ligaya campaign, LBC is able to give their loyal patrons a chance to personally meet commendable employees who they only get to transact via phone.



Recently, LBC gave its Agent Aldrin Rulloda of Customer Care Management a chance to come face to face with Mr. Ricardo Faldas who has raved about his services. As soon as Ricardo walked inside the LBC St. Francis branch and saw the name tag on Aldrin’s chest, he excitedly approached the agent. The customer was very elated when he met Aldrin personally because he would only converse with him over the phone. While speaking to Aldrin, one could see the enthusiasm in Ricardo’s eyes as if he had reconnected with a friend whom he hasn’t seen for a long time.

Ricardo narrates: “Kaya dito ko pinili sa LBC St. Francis Square kasi very accomodating ang mga staff nyo dito at masaya ako sa nagawang tulong ni Aldrin sa akin. Kasi from time to time ina-update nya ako kung nasaan na yung shipment ko at sinasabihan niya ako kung anu yung most available time na pwede nya akong tawagan. Tapos nung dumating na yung request ko from Iloilo, tinanong nya sa akin kung saang branch yung preferred ko, sabi ko sa kanya ako na lang ang pupunta sahangar. Pero hindi dun natapos iyon. Tinetext nya pa ako kung nasaan na ako para masigurado na hindi ako maliligaw at kung tama ba yung gate na pinuntahan ko. That’s the kind of service that Aldrin needs to share with his colleagues

Such positive stories as the ones shared by Ricardo are never lost to LBC which uses these to inspire their people to consistently deliver excellent customer service.

