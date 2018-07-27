Representing PH in Asiad is huge honor – ROS exec

BY Waylon Galvez

Rain or Shine management has vowed to do everything to form a formidable national team for next month’s Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in Indonesia.

ROS alternate governor Edison Oribiana said Thursday that representing the Philippines in an international competition as big as the Asian Games is far more important that winning a title in the PBA.

“Every time we are on the floor we play our hearts out and that is the same commitment we will bring as we move on and look forward to a bigger task at hand,” said Oribiana in a statement.

“It is indeed a big honor for us to represent our country in the Asian games and we are very much aware of the responsibility that goes with it. There’s no bigger trophy or championship that can equal the value of being able to play for flag and country,” he added.

Rain or Shine, led by its co-owners Terry Que and Raymund Yu, accepted the league’s offer to lead the formation of the national team that will seek a medal in the Asian Games.

The initial plan was for TNT KaTropa to see action in the continental meet.

However, due to the suspension of its players involved in the controversial fight-marred game between Gilas Pilipinas and Australia in a FIBA World Cup qualifying encounter, the country’s stint in the Asian Games was nearly shelved by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

With the decision to help the SBP, the Elasto Painters will form the bulk of the national team with players like James Yap, Chris Tiu, Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga and Raymond Almazan likely to be included to the roster.

The PBA board is meeting at press time with the Asian Games campaign roster on top of its agenda as Rain or Shine is hoping for other teams to support by lending its players to reinforce the squad.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, who mentored ROS from 2010 to 2016 and helped the franchise win two PBA championships, also agreed to handle the national team in the Asian Games.

