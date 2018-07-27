The explanation of the parable of the sower

Gospel reading: Mt 13:18-23

Jesus said to his disciples: “Hear then the parable of the sower. The seed sown on the path is the one who hears the word of the Kingdom without understanding it, and the Evil One comes and steals away what was sown in his heart. The seed sown on rocky ground is the one who hears the word and receives it at once with joy. But he has no root and lasts only for a time. When some tribulation or persecution comes because of the word, he immediately falls away. The seed sown among thorns is the one who hears the word, but then worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word and it bears no fruit. But the seed sown on rich soil is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.”

REFLECTION: The seed sown on rich soil

The Gospel explains the meaning of the parable of the Sower. All the types of soil are recipients of God’s seed, God’s word. But they differ in their ability to make the seed grow into full maturity and realize its best fruit-bearing potential. On one extreme are the seeds that are wasted – not being able to bear any fruit; on the other are those that produce the maximum yield; in between are those that produce some fruit or average yield. The type of soil and, hence, the potential for growth determine the final outcome.

The challenge, then, in Christian life is to know what kind of soil we are – rocky, thorny, or fertile – and, accordingly, to do something to transform what is poor quality into good quality soil. In so doing, we improve our capacity to grow and bear fruit as hearers of God’s word. We cannot rest content with being rocky or thorny; we have to cultivate the soil of our hearts to make it more favorable for the word of God. God expects this of us.

What reception has the word of God been given in your life? Do you need to cultivate the soil of your heart to make it more fertile?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

