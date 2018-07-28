BI deports 10 fugitives from China

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is deporting 10 fugitives from China arrested last week in several enforcement operations conducted by the bureau’s intelligence operatives in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente disclosed that the arrested Chinese nationals are all wanted by authorities in Beijing for serious offenses, including economic crimes, internet fraud, and smuggling.

Those arrested are now detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

BI Intelligence Officer Bobby Raquepo, who heads the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU), said their passports were already cancelled, thus they have become undocumented aliens subject to summary deportation.

The biggest catch were seven Chinese nationals arrested on July 18 during a raid of their condominium unit along Roxas Blvd., Pasay City.

Identified as Li Tian Feng, Duan Tingting, Li Miao, Zou Wang, Zhang Hailong, Wang Liao, and Huang Zongyou, they are allegedly wanted in China for economic crimes and cyber fraud that victimized many of their compatriots.

On July 19, BI agents arrested a Chinese woman named Cai Miao Ling inside her unit at the Tuscany Private Residences in McKinley Hills, Taguig City.

Last July 17, FSU agents and airport anti-smuggling operatives arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) a certain Wang Xiaobo, who is subject of an Interpol red notice for involvement in smuggling.

Also arrested was Ji Jingxiu who was apprehended on July 22 along the Friendship Highway in Angeles City, Pampanga. He is also wanted for cyber fraud and economic crimes. (Jun Ramirez)

