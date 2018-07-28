Lady Tamaraws seek win No. 3

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – San Beda vs Adamson (Men’s)

11 a.m. – Perpetual vs FEU (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UP vs Perpetual (Women’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs San Sebastian (Women’s)

Far Eastern University (FEU) guns for the solo lead today even as University of the Philippines (UP) opens its title bid when they battle separate rivals in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Tamaraws stakes their 2-0 mark in their 4 p.m. duel with the San Sebastian Lady Stags while the Lady Maroons take on the winless University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas at 2 p.m.

Tied with University of Santo Tomas for the early lead, FEU hopes to play much better this time after encountering rough sailing against College of St. Benilde and San Beda University.

FEU coach George Pascua hopes to see more fluidity from his stalwarts, with Celine Domingo and Lycha Ebon forming the 1-2 punch.

Jerrili Malabanan and Kyle Negrito are also set to provide ample support with their solid defense and sharp service aces.

San Sebastian, for its part, seeks to bounce back from its opening-game loss to UST last weekend as coach Roger Gorayeb hopes his players will be more aggressive after none scored in double figures the last time.

In men’s matches, Adamson, likewise aims for the solo lead when it tackles San Beda in the 9 a.m. curtain raiser.

The Falcons share a three-way tie on top with UST and National University with similar 2-0 records while the Red Lions are coming off a four-set loss to College of St. Benilde last weekend.

Perpetual (0-2) and FEU (0-1) also search for their first win when they clash at 11 a.m.

