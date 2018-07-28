Man arrested for cyber blackmail

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

A man who allegedly blackmailed a female online gamer for sexual favors was arrested by police in an entrapment operation in Pasay City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced yesterday.

NCRPO director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar said the suspect identified as Jeffrey Dizon, 30, of Fidel E. Reyes St., Malate, Manila, was apprehended by members of NCRPO Regional Special Operations Unit (RSOU) in front of a hotel on EDSA in Pasay, around 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to the 22-year-old victim alias Maria, she met Dizon sometime in September 2017 through online gaming application Clash of Clans (CoC).

Maria said Dizon befriended her on Facebook until they became chatmates. The relationship between the two gamers blossomed until they decided to create a single Facebook account which they only knew the password.

In October 2017, Dizon allegedly asked Maria to send nude pictures and videos over Messenger application, to which the victim complied, police said.

It was learned that Maria is a married woman; and last April 4, 2018, her husband accidentally saw a video call from Dizon through their secret Facebook account.

Dizon and Maria’s husband talked to each other during which the suspect told the latter: “Bigyan mo lang ako ng ilang araw, mapapasa akin na ang asawa mo. G*** ka, huwag kang mag-alala, isasauli ko rin siya sa iyo, papatikimin ko lang.”

A confrontation between Maria and her husband ensued which resulted in separation. The victim left their house in Bacolod.

Dizon and Maria continued their affair.

On May 6, 2018, Maria returned home when she learned that her child was sick. Maria and her husband mended ties and saved their marriage.

Maria then told Dizon she was breaking up with him. The following day, relatives and close friends of Maria and her husband told them that they received an anonymous message containing a private video of the victim.

Maria further said that the suspect continued to harrass her, demanding her to send nude pictures or else he will post her “private” selfies on Facebook.

This prompted the couple to seek assistance from an investigative television program host who relayed the information to the NCRPO which mapped out an entrapment operation that led to Dizon’s arrest.

Dizon was brought to the detention facility of the RSOU-NCRPO and will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9995 also known as Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 punishable by imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine of R500,000.

Eleazar commended the RSOU operatives for the immediate arrest of Dizon.

