Man in drug list shot dead

A man reportedly included in the drug watchlist was gunned down by two unidentified assailants who took him from his home in Navotas City Wednesday night.

Police identified the man as Jerry Boy Dimaliwat, 33, a construction worker and resident of Champaca Street, Barangay NBBS. He sustained gunshot wounds in the head and body.

Dimaliwat was listed as user/pusher, according to city police chief Senior Supt. Brent Madjaco.

He added that Dimaliwat’s wife is currently detained for a drug case.

Initial investigation showed that Dimaliwat was about to sleep inside his house when two men barged in around 10:30 p.m.

Evangelina, Dimaliwat’s 58-year-old mother, told police that one of the suspects was wearing a mask.

The suspects then brought Dimaliwat outside of the house where he was shot dead. The gunmen immediately escaped. (Kate Louise Javier)

