Manila blanks foes

HEMET, California – Defending Champion Team Manila-Philippines put on another dominant show as its blanked Moreno Valley, 16-0, yesterday going into the final day of group competition in the 2018 edition of the PONY World Series 18-U Girls Softball Championships at the packed Diamond Valley Park inside the Valley-Wide Recreation District here.



Standout pitcher Glory Alonzo again delivered a stellar performance with three no-run innings and two fine defensive stops. She also shone offensively as she homered to the delight of their Filipino supporters.

Team Manila capped another glorious day by crushing San Bernardino, 10-0, thanks to Alma Tauli who fanned five batters and produced two defensives stops.

