NCAA 94: Lyceum notches win No. 5

CJ Perez showed once again why he won the coveted MVP plum last season as he helped power Lyceum to a 94-81 thumping of Mapua in the NCAA basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The hard-working forward finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in leading the Pirates to their fifth straight win in as many games.

The Cardinals dropped to 1-2.

Earlier, Letran imposed its might inside as it trampled Jose Rizal University, 74-68.

Christian Fajarito and Larry Muyang, transferees from St. Benilde and La Salle, respectively, took turns in delivering the blows as the Knights booked their second straight victory since dropping their opening match.

Fajarito was at his best in the second quarter the Knights outscored the Bombers, 20-9, to turn a 19-22 first quarter deficit to a 39-31 lead at the break.

Muyang took the show in the third.

He scattered11 points that enabled the Knights to pull away for good.

Both players finished with 14 points each aside fro combining for 17 rebounds.

Meantime, Arellano University tied Letran and Perpetual Help for third to fifth places as it outlasted San Sebastian, 82-81, in overtime.

Diminutive but big-hearted Levi dela Cruz made two crucial plays – first hitting a triple before coming with a steal that preserved his heroics.

