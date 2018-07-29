Can washing after sex prevent pregnancy?

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica,

I am happily married and meron po kaming one baby ng asawa ko. We are back na to our regular sex routine and frequency. Pero medyo hindi na kami so much into birth control. Nasanay na ‘yung husband ko na natatapos sa loob ko. Hugas lang daw ang katapat after. Totoo po bang kung maghuhugas right after intercourse, pwedeng makapag-prevent ng pregnancy? Salamat!

Wonderful Tonight

Hello Wonderful Tonight!

Malaking challenge to go back to your regular sex lives especially after baby No. 1. Mabuti at nakabalik kayo sa routine nyong ito. Importante for married couples to still find time to enjoy their sexual relationship while building a family.

Ang paghuhugas ng iyong vagina right after intercourse ay hindi isang form of contraception. Ibig sabihin, hindi ito nagpre-prevent ng pagbubuntis. Although syempre, mahalaga din ang pakiramdam ng pagiging malinis ang iyong ari, ‘yun lamang ang naco-contribute ng paghuhugas right after.

Merong method na tinatawag na douching kung saan merong spray na nasa tube at iniispray ito sa loob ng vagina para malinis ito. Pero kahit ito nga ay hindi makakapag hugas ng semen out of your vagina. Meron nang mga sperm na nakalangoy sa uterus through the cervix at ito ang pwedeng magcause ng iyong pagbubuntis.

Maraming available contraception para maprevent ang pregnancy tulad ng male and female condoms, pills, or IUDs. Meron ka ding option na after-sex pill na lang ang iyong inumin. Kaya nitong magprevent ng pagbubuntis ng up to 120 hours pagkatapos ng sex. Ginagamit ito sa mga instances na hindi gumamit ng birth control or sumablay ang contraception.

Kung magkakaroon ka ng panahon, I am sure na mabibigyan ka ng options ng isang health care professional sa inyong pinakamalapit na clinic or health center. Keep up the enjoyment of sex pero always be safe or baka baby No. 2 coming soon! Have fun! #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Couples and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

