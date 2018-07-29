Notes for a healthy you

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Marilyn C. Arayata

LIKE it or not, our human bodies slowly decline in function as we age. This means we need to be more careful if we want to remain healthy, mobile, and independent. These notes might help.

Eat more fruits and vegetables. According to Harvard Public Health, a diet rich in vegetables and fruits “can lower blood pressure, reduce risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, lower risk of eye and digestive problems, and have a positive effect upon blood sugar which can help keep appetite in check”.

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food (Hippocrates).” God has provided the sources of all the nutrients our body needs. Eat more tomatoes and guavas for Vit. C; potatoes and bananas for potassium, and so on. If possible, take synthetic vitamins and medicines only upon doctor’s advice.

Be more physically active. Walk. Use the stairs. Medical experts say prolonged sitting is linked to high blood pressure, stroke, cancer, and increased risk of depression.

Have enough rest and sleep. The human body needs rest to be able to heal and recharge itself. It can not function well if exhausted. In Japan, death by overwork is common. Not everyone who lacks rest and sleep will die within a few days, but the effects on the body and in relationships – may be too much. Lack of sleep, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “boosts your risk for depression, obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and a myriad of other health issues”.

Reduce exposure to chemicals and look for organic substitutes. What can be used instead of anti-perspirants/deodorants and insect repellents? Have you heard of cleaning agents and fresheners that cause asthma? Avoid too much exposure to radiation, too. Medical practitioners say that the younger the children are exposed to chemicals and radiation, the greater the possibility of developing diseases later in life.

Avoid holding a grudge. It is like swallowing poison. Forgiveness is good to your countenance, mood, blood pressure, and over-all health.

Laugh! Keep a collection of jokes. Look for funny websites and videos. Laughter triggers the release of feel-good chemicals. It also boosts the body’s immune system.

***

Always read TEMPO for articles that inform, inspire, and equip!

Related

comments