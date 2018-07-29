Police identify ‘Ardot’ coddlers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The persons who helped Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog hide for 10 months which eventually led to his escape to Taiwan have been identified by the Philippine National Police.

Director Gregorio Pimentel, chief of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence, said it would be impossible for the fugitive councilor to survive alone after he went into hiding for 10 months following the bloody raid in their residence in Ozamiz City on July 30, 2017.

“We believe there are people involved to keep him for that long period of time. He cannot survive without any support group and we are looking into that,” Pimentel said.

However, he explained that they would need to establish strong leads first to prove that the persons they are investigating were really involved in Parojinog’s escape try.

“We have the identities but we cannot disclose it until there is enough evidence,” he noted. However, he hinted that some of the persons they are investigating may have possible connections here or either in Taiwan so Parojinog chose to flee there.

“Not all are here, some are out of the country,” he said. “Geographically, that’s the nearest place to go. Knowing where he took off, it connotes a lot of story also. From Ozamiz City to Taiwan, it’s very interesting to find out who are those who kept him before he escaped. That we are looking into,” he added.

Parojinog arrived in the country at 9:57 p.m. Friday on board a regular Philippine Airlines flight PR 897 at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

He was fetched by a team from the PNP after Taiwanese authorities ordered his deportation following his arrest for using illegal immigration documents. He served a jail sentence at the Pingtung County Detention Center for two months.

Parojinog was immediately placed under arrest as the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group served four separate warrants of arrest issued by Judge Edmundo Pintac, executive judge of the Ozamiz Regional Trial Court Branch 15 for murder, violation of Republic Act 10591 or illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and violation of RA 9516 or illegal possession of explosives.

Parojinog was transported to the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City where he was temporarily confined pending the procedural return of the warrants of arrest to the court of origin in Ozamiz and subsequent issuance of a commitment order.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde assured the safety of Parojinog under temporary police custody as they await the decision of the court where he would be finally detained.

“It is incumbent upon the PNP to ensure the safety and security of Ricardo Parojinog in the best interest of justice so he can stand trial for his transgressions,” Albayalde said.

“We can always readily send him there to Ozamiz City if that is the decision of the court or they can just transfer the case here,” he said.

Related

comments