UP off to flying start

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – UST vs La Salle (Men’s)

11 a.m. – Arellano vs UP (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Adamson

vs CSB (Women’s)

4 p.m. – San Beda

vs UST (Women’s)

University of the Philippines launched its title campaign on winning note by downing University of Perpetual Help, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23, in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Maroons dominated the Lady Altas in the first two sets before encountering stiff challenge in the third to score their first victory in the conference.

Isa Molde finished with 14 points built on eight kills, three blocks and three service aces for UP, which relied heavily on their strong serves to outclass Perpetual.

UP coach Godfrey Okumu tried various combinations in the third frame, and gave his players passing grade.

“We’re trying to work on our teamwork on that set, just for the players’ experience, and I’m still glad the team showed they can carry on with the pressure,” said Okumu.

