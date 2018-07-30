Adamson downs Benilde

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games on Thursday (The Arena, San Juan City)

9 a.m. – UP vs San Beda (m)

11 a.m. – Arellano vs NU (m)

2 p.m. – CSB vs San Beda (w)

4 p.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (w)

6 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU (m)

Adamson University bounced back from a third-set stumble as it downed College of St. Benilde, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, yesterday in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Bernadette Flora and Eli Soyud finished with 17 points apiece to backstop the Lady Falcons for their second straight victory in as many games.

Adamson struggled with its erratic plays but kept its composure to outplay St. Benilde behind the net.

Adamson coach Air Padda blamed their inconsistencies.

“We’re scoring points but we’re also giving away points easily with our errors. We still have a lot to do,” said Padda, noting that they committed 30 unforced errors.

St. Benilde dropped to its second straight loss despite Klaria Abriam and Marites Pablo scoring 14 and 12 points.

In men’s play, unbeaten University of Santo Tomas dug deep into its bag of tricks to survive La Salle, 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-10, and pick up their third straight victory in as many games.

In the other game, University of the Philippines banked on John Mark Millete as it downed Arellano University, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19.

