PBA: Caguioa, Devance key Kings’ victory

Mark Caguioa and Joe Devance played key roles in Barangay Gine­bra San Miguel’s victory over de­fending champion San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of the PBA Commis­sioner’s Cup Finals as the two old reliables look to add another cham­pionship in their collection.



While most of the attention was on import Justin Brownlee’s 42-point explosion, Caguioa and De­vance also did their part in giving Ginebra a wire-to-wire 127-99 vic­tory in the best-of-seven affair.

Caguioa provided the unex­pected lift for the Kings by hitting nine of his 11 points in the first half even as Devance produced 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals to help the Kings produce one of the biggest win­ning margins in recent PBA Finals memory.

Coach Tim Cone couldn’t help but marvel at the timely performances of the two veterans, who have won a combined 14 championships.

“Mark gave us a big lift coming out in the second quarter or late in the first quarter,” said Cone. “He’s played in this big games before, and he knows how to score.

The 17-year veteran was once Ginebra’s go-to-guy when it comes to the big stage, winning four titles (2004 Fiesta Conference, 2005 Philippine Cup, 2007 Philippine Cup and 2008 Fiesta Conference) dur­ing the first half of his career with old buddy Jayjay Helterbrand and Eric Menk to name a few.

He won his last two champion­ships (2016 and 2017 Governors’ Cup) in limited minutes, but Cone stressed that Caguioa remains a vi­tal contributor despite his age.

“I’m never afraid to put Mark in the game because he’s always gonna come out and play aggres­sive. He’s gonna come out and he’s gonna look for his shot and he’s gonna make the defense play him,” Cone said. “And those are three great things to have coming off the bench.”

Devance has won all his eight titles for three teams with Cone, be­ginning with the Aces’ victory in the 2010 Fiesta Conference. They won five during their time with the Pure­foods franchise, including the PBA’s fifth Grand Slam in 2014 before winning the last two at Ginebra.

“He is kind of the glue guy who puts everything together,” Cone said of Devance. “He was the new big man before the big man be­came the new style of big men. Guys who can stay outside, defend other people, get out on the perim­eter, defend, defend in the post.

“Plus, his basketball IQ is off the charts. His versatility allows him to use that basketball IQ. That’s what makes Joe special,” he added.

Cone can only hope that the two veterans can continue ful­filling the roles last night when Ginebra was seeking to make it a 2-0 lead over San Miguel in the finals.

-JONAS TERRADO

